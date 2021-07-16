Shell and Scottish Power bid to build floating wind farm
Energy giant Shell has teamed up with Scottish Power to bid to develop large floating wind farms off the coast of north east Scotland.
They have joined an auction for the next generation of wind farms at 15 seabed areas.
Crown Estate Scotland, which manages the seabed, is closing submissions for the ScotWind Leasing process on Friday.
Italian oil giant Eni was already among other companies interested in the leasing round.
Crown Estate Scotland is a public corporation, which has been split from the Crown Estate and follows Scottish government policy.
It has been running the process known as Scotwind Leasing for more than a dozen seabed areas that could be developed for offshore wind.
'Become world leader'
These include large sites off the Aberdeenshire and Angus coast, smaller sites in the Moray Firth, one to the east of Shetland, three to the west of Orkney, one off the west coast of Lewis and one north-west of Islay.
Shell and Scottish Power said they had the "right blend of skills and experience" to successfully deliver the floating offshore wind projects.
Scottish Power chief executive officer Keith Anderson, said: "Scotland is the windiest country in Europe and has the biggest and most experienced offshore sector.
"With just a few months until the COP26 UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, ScotWind will help create a whole new industry in floating wind that will play a crucial role in putting the country on course for a cleaner and greener future."
Shell UK's David Bunch said Scotland could become a world leader in floating wind.