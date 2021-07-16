Biker, 69, killed in A96 road collision at Keith
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Moray.
Police Scotland confirmed the collision happened at Keith at about 19:45 on Thursday.
A 69-year-old man died at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed for accident investigation work to be completed and police are appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch.
They are particularly keen to see any dashcam footage if drivers were in the area at the time.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.