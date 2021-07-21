Antifreeze deaths of five cats in Drumlithie investigated
The deaths of five cats after ingesting antifreeze in an Aberdeenshire village are being investigated.
The Scottish SPCA said the deaths had happened in the last six months in Drumlithie.
The most recent incident last week saw an 11-month-old cat called Smudge die due to a "large amount" of antifreeze.
Smudge's devastated owner Kelly Strachan said the vet could not save the black and white family pet as his entire body had shut down.
The animal charity warned that antifreeze causes a "very slow and painful death" for pets such as cats and dogs.
Scottish SPCA inspector Karen Cooper said: "We have received reports to our helpline that Smudge was the fifth cat in the last six months to die from antifreeze poisoning in the Drumlithie area.
"The vet confirmed that antifreeze was the substance that had poisoned these poor cats. We would urge everyone to be vigilant with their disposal of antifreeze as this is a substance that is highly poisonous."
'Absolutely loved him'
She added: "There are strict guidelines for use and anyone who uses this substance to cause deliberate harm is committing an offence."
Ms Strachan, 27, told BBC Scotland News she had initially thought Smudge had been injured by a vehicle.
She said: "Smudge liked to hang around the village hall as he liked all the kids. He was found lying on the grass and not moving.
"I thought he had maybe been hit by a car but the vet did scans and could not find anything".
However, she said tests showed levels of antifreeze were "through the roof" and nothing could be done.
"We got him at Christmas for our three-year-old and nine-year-old - they absolutely loved him. They do not know yet as they are on holiday."