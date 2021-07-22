Woman allegedly put young boy through operations he did not need
A woman is accused of putting a young boy's life in Aberdeen in danger by making him go through operations he did not need.
Tracy Anne Menhinick is charged with wilfully ill-treating the child between April 2014 and July 2017 including at the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital.
The boy cannot be identified.
At the High Court in in Glasgow lawyers for the 49-year-old pled not guilty to the charge under the Children and Young Person Act.
Ms Menhinick is said to have administered Lactulose, described on the indictment as a non-prescribed medication.
Prosecutors claim this caused the boy's development and mobility to be affected.
The child is said to have been admitted to hospital.
Ms Menhinick, of Aberdeen, is then accused of consenting to "treatments, procedures and operations" on the boy, which she allegedly knew were "unnecessary".
It is claimed this was to the youngster's permanent impairment as well as to the danger of his life.
The accused's attendance was excused for the court hearing.
Lady Stacey adjourned the case until a further hearing in October.