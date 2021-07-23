Man jailed for sex with underage girls in Aberdeen
- Published
A man who had sex with two underage girls and sent indecent communications to youngsters has been jailed for three years.
A judge rejected a plea to spare Blair Thomson, 23, a jail sentence following his crimes in Aberdeen.
He was acquitted of a rape allegation but was convicted of having unlawful intercourse with a 15-year girl in 2017 he met through social media.
Thomson also had sex with a 13-year-old girl at his home in 2019.
He was convicted of five offences of indecent communication, at an earlier trial.
'A form of grooming'
Defence counsel David Moggach told the High Court in Edinburgh that Thomson could be given a non-custodial sentence, such as a community payback order.
However, Lord Harrower said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.
The judge said that there had been a pattern of indecent communication with younger girls and added: "It is appropriate to describe this pattern of behaviour as a form of grooming."
He told Thomson, who was assessed as posing a medium risk of sexual re-offending, that he would be supervised under an extended sentence for a further two-year period.
Thomson was also told that he would be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.