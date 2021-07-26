BP fined £50,000 for breaching licence condition
BP has been fined £50,000 by the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) for failing to meet reporting requirements.
The OGA said the company had failed to report the progress and results of two extended well tests in the North Sea.
It had previously consented to the drilling of the wells, on the condition regular reports were provided.
BP said its performance as an operator had fallen short of its "usual high standards" over the incident in question.
A sanction notice was also issued for breaching the licence condition.
Jane de Lozey, the OGA's acting director of regulation, said: "We are committed to maintaining a strong regulatory regime to uphold standards and ensure a level playing field for licensees and operators in the UK Continental Shelf.
"On this occasion BP has fallen short of our expectations."
BP said: "We fully accept the outcome of the OGA investigation, which reflects the findings of our own, and have already put in place corrective measures."