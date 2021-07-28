Teenager who died in A96 crash named by police
A teenager who died in a crash in Moray has been named by police.
Stuart Begg, 18, from Keith, was driving a green Ford Fiesta involved in the collision with a van on the A96 between Keith and Huntly on Monday.
The three occupants of the van were taken to hospital. A 23-year-old was in a stable but critical condition. The other two have since been discharged.
Mr Begg played football for Macduff AFC, who said they would be retiring his number 24 jersey out of respect.
Sgt Chris Smith from Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said: "Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Stuart at this difficult time.
"Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen this crash or who might have dash-cam footage to speak to officers."