Man killed in Aberdeenshire after crash between car and lorry
- Published
A man has died following a crash involving a car and an articulated lorry in Aberdeenshire.
Police said the accident happened at about 16:40 on the A947 Aberdeen to Old Meldrum road, near to the junction with the A920 road to Ellon.
The 25-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt Scott Deans said: "Inquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision."
He urged anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage to contact the force.
