Fears for 100 Aberdeen jobs at oil services company Baker Hughes
- Published
Oil services company Baker Hughes has told workers it is proposing to close its base in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen.
It is understood 100 employees could be impacted by plans.
The company told workers the need to reduce costs meant it may have to cease the manufacture of certain oil field services products at the Woodside Road base.
It has started a consultation with staff.
Baker Hughes said: "We are facing unprecedented market conditions, requiring us to reduce costs and restructure parts of our business".
A statement said the proposed closure "may lead to a number of potential redundancies", and added: "These proposals are always difficult, and we make them with the utmost sensitivity to how they affect our employees, customers, and communities.
"All employees will be kept informed of the consultation process. The consultation will proceed for as long as is reasonable necessary, in an effort to seek an agreement, before a final decision is made".
The SNP MP for the area, Richard Thomson, described the proposals as a "devastating blow" for the employees affected.
"Along with my MSP colleague Jackie Dunbar, I will be seeking an urgent meeting with senior management to discuss their announcement", he said.