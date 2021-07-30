Man who died in crash between car and lorry in Aberdeenshire named
A man who died following a crash involving a car and an articulated lorry in Aberdeenshire has been named.
The collision happened on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road near Oldmeldrum on Wednesday at about 16:40.
The driver of a blue Audi, 25-year-old Andrew MacLurg, from the Oldmeldrum area, was fatally injured.
Police Scotland said their thoughts were with his family, and urged anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage to contact them.
