Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on A90 near Boddam
- Published
A 31-year-old pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.
The accident involving a white VW Golf happened near Boddam at about 00:05 on Saturday.
Emergency services attended but the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for around 10 hours to allow police to carry out a collision investigation. Officers have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Road Policing Sgt Craig McNeill said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's family at this incredibly difficult time.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.
"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.
"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was on the A90 between Peterhead and Longhaven with a dash-cam that saw the white VW Golf or male pedestrian prior to the crash, as they could help with our investigation."