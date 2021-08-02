Teacher from Aberdeen caught up in Turkish wildfires
- Published
An Aberdeen woman has described her terror after being caught up in major wildfires in south-western Turkey.
Eight people have died and hundreds have been evacuated as nearly 100 separate blazes hit tourist resorts and villages on Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts.
Amy Hutchinson works as a teacher in the town of Içmeler near the resort of Marmaris.
The 26-year-old said she had "never been so scared" when facing the fires.
Ms Hutchinson was forced out of her home on Thursday but returned the next day.
The fires closest to her apartment have since started again.
She told BBC Scotland: "We are completely surrounded by greenery here in Içmeler and Marmaris. The fires started and it's just not stopping.
"It just happened so quickly - within 10 minutes we were completely surrounded by red fire. I've never been so scared."
"We left five minutes before they told everyone to evacuate because we could see it was getting very bad. It was completely around us," she added.
"It looked like a war zone. The sky was completely red. The ash was like snow falling on to the ground."
Ms Hutchinson and many people in the town congregated on its main beach and then got a boat to Marmaris to be safer.
The fires, which have been burning since Wednesday, have left eight people dead.
Investigators are trying to establish whether some of the fires were started deliberately, amid reports that one suspected arsonist has been detained.