Lossiemouth's long-awaited £1.8m beach footbridge approved
- Published
A long-awaited replacement Lossiemouth beach bridge has been approved after a safety closure two years ago.
The footbridge to East Beach in the Moray town was closed in July 2019 when structural engineers ruled it unsafe.
Moray Council has now approved the formal planning application for the new £1.8m Lossiemouth East Beach bridge.
The crossing will be built across the River Lossie at the town's Esplanade. It is hoped it will be complete by spring next year.
David Bremner, chairman of the planning and regulatory services committee, said: "It feels like this has been a long time coming but I'm delighted for the Lossiemouth community that we've reached this milestone.
"The next stage is for the contractor, Beaver Bridges, to finalise and submit the technical information, drawings and permits required for the associated construction work".
The new bridge, with a span is about 75m (246ft), is being funded by the Scottish government but will be maintained by the council.