Funding of £16.5m to cut emissions in North Sea oil sector
More than £16m has been announced for projects to reduce emissions in the North Sea oil sector.
Transport and Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson announced the £16.5m for a range of seven energy schemes during a visit to Aberdeen.
They include how to facilitate hydrogen exports using existing pipelines.
The investment is being provided through the Scottish government's Energy Transition Fund and is being matched by the industry.
The schemes are being led by the Net Zero Technology Centre.
Mr Matheson said: "We want to secure jobs for the energy workforce and create new jobs in the north east - and across Scotland - by seizing the huge opportunities our energy transition and wider journey to net zero present.
"The Energy Transition Fund is helping the energy sector to grow and diversify and accelerate the journey to net zero."
Deirdre Michie, chief executive of industry body Oil and Gas UK, said the UK's offshore oil and gas industry was changing.
"This is welcome support for the Net Zero Technology Centre and for the many companies in our sector which are pioneering homegrown greener energy while continuing to support the UK's ongoing oil and gas demand", she said.