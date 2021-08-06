RAF Lossiemouth jets scrambled on quick reaction alert
Jets stationed at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray have been scrambled in response to a quick reaction alert (QRA).
Previously, the alerts have involved RAF crews intercepting Russian military aircraft flying close to airspace of "UK interest".
In March, Lossiemouth Typhoon fighter jet crews were scrambled to monitor two Russian Tu-142 Bear-F aircraft.
The RAF has confirmed the latest QRA, but said it could not comment further while operations were ongoing.
QRA incidents can occur several times a year and have done since the early days of Cold War tensions.
In April last year, the RAF's Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston, condemned his Russian counterpart after two maritime patrol planes were intercepted north-east of Scotland while the UK was still under strict Covid lockdown restrictions.
The senior RAF officer described the older Russian aircraft as "relics of the Cold War" and posed a hazard to civilian air traffic.
RAF Lossiemouth on Scotland's north east coast is a base for dedicated QRA pilots.
The air station is also the home to the RAF's new fleet of Poseidon submarine-hunter aircraft.