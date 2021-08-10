BBC News

Death of man held in custody at Aberdeen court to be investigated

Published
image sourceBill Harison/Geograph
image captionThe man became ill before he was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

The death of a 46-year-old man who was being held in custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court is to be investigated.

The man was due to appear in court on 2 June having handed himself in at Kittybrewster police station the previous day in relation to a warrant.

He became ill and was taken Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but later died.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the Crown Office had directed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner to investigate the circumstances.

The spokeswoman added: "We will fully assist the PIRC's inquiries."

