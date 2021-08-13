Arrest after man's body found in Glasgow park
Police in Glasgow have arrested a man in connection with the death of 31-year-old William Leiper.
His remains were discovered in Househill Park in Pollok at about 07:35 on Wednesday 4 August.
Officers confirmed a 40-year-old man had been arrested and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.
The inquiry into the full circumstances of the incident will continue and information can be submitted anonymously via the police portal.
