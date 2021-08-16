BBC News

Covid: John Lewis site to take over as main Aberdeen vaccination centre

The former John Lewis store is to take over as Aberdeen's main coronavirus vaccination centre.

The vast majority of vaccinations in the city have been administered at the TECA/P&J Live complex.

However, with restrictions now easing it can resume hosting concerts and conferences.

It was understood the former Debenhams had been in the running, but the John Lewis building in George Street will be used by NHS Grampian instead.

It is expected to open its doors in the coming weeks.

image captionThe Aberdeen John Lewis branch opened in 1989 but its permanent closures was confirmed in June this year

The TECA venue has served as Aberdeen's main Covid vaccination clinic since the start of the rollout in February.

The Ideal Home exhibition will be its first public event since the pandemic began, when it takes place next month.

John Lewis opened in 1989 in Aberdeen and employed 265 people.

Its permanent closure was confirmed in June.

