Covid: Queen remains at Balmoral as staff member tests positive
- Published
The Queen is continuing her Balmoral holiday after a staff member at the Scottish estate tested positive for coronavirus.
Her Majesty, who is 95 and vaccinated, will remain at her private retreat in Aberdeenshire as planned.
The employee was sent home on Saturday following a PCR test, The Sun newspaper reported.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "We have procedures in place should a member of any team get Covid."
It is the Queen's first stay at Balmoral since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.
She has been joined by family members including the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are expected to arrive later this month.