Covid: More than 40 people isolating after Orkney football tournament
More than 40 people are self-isolating in Orkney and Shetland following a football tournament.
Two people in Shetland have tested positive after returning from the event in Orkney at the weekend.
NHS Shetland said 26 people were isolating in Shetland, along with 20 in Orkney.
The health board said more positive cases were possible in the coming days as many of the people involved were together over the weekend.
NHS Shetland said it was "managing a Covid situation" with colleagues at NHS Orkney that had emerged following the football tournament which took place on Saturday and Sunday.
High number of contacts
It featured matches between Orkney Women's FC and Shetland Women's FC.
Those asked to isolate range in age and include some schoolchildren.
Dr Dermot Gorman, NHS Shetland's locum director of public health, said the challenge was the high number of people who are contacts.
"Given that many of the people involved were together over several days, we do think more positive cases are likely over the next few days," he said.
He urged people to watch for symptoms - a fever, a new cough and a loss of taste and smell.
