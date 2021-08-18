BBC News

Man aged 77 dies after falling from scaffolding in Peterhead

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe accident happened near St Peter's Church on Merchant Street

A 77-year-old man has died and another man aged 77 has been seriously injured after they fell from scaffolding on a building in Aberdeenshire.

Police were called to the scene in Merchant Street, Peterhead, at 15:00.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the Health and Safety Executive had been made aware and inquiries into the circumstances were ongoing.

The spokesperson added that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

