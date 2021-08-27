Covid: Main Aberdeen vaccination centre closing on 5 September
Aberdeen's main coronavirus vaccination centre is to close at the end of next week.
The vast majority of vaccinations in the city have been administered at the TECA/P&J Live complex.
NHS Grampian said the centre's role would end after Sunday 5 September.
A new site is set to open at the former John Lewis store in the city centre in mid-September. Any second dose appointments in the interim will take place at Aberdeen Health Village.
Video: a sneak peak inside Aberdeen's new under construction mass vaccination centre. It will open at the former John Lewis store in the city centre in mid-September. It'll eventually replace the @PandJLive arena in Dyce. @NHSGrampian pic.twitter.com/Pi8ZfazggD— BBC North East Scot (@BBCNorthEast) August 26, 2021
Various community clinics will also run for first doses.
The TECA venue has served as Aberdeen's main Covid vaccination clinic since the start of the rollout in February.
However, with restrictions now easing, it can resume hosting concerts and conferences.
The floating offshore wind conference on 15 and 16 September will be its first public event since the pandemic began.
It was understood the former Debenhams had been in the running to take over, but the John Lewis building in George Street is being adapted by NHS Grampian instead.
John Lewis opened in 1989 in Aberdeen and employed 265 people.
Its permanent closure was confirmed in June.
