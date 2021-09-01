Judges urged to halt Vorlich North Sea oilfield
Greenpeace has urged judges to stop a new oil field in the North Sea due to "myriad failures".
The environmental group believes permission should not have been granted for the Vorlich field, 150 miles east of Aberdeen.
Ruth Crawford QC said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had been "deprived" of information about the environmental impact it could have.
The Inner House of the Court of Session is hearing the case.
The advocate for Greenpeace said civil servants failed to conduct a proper consultation with the public about the development.
Ms Crawford told Scotland's most senior judge, the Lord President, Lord Carloway, that the government had a legal obligation to carry out a public consultation exercise.
The court heard that such an exercise would partly focus on potential environmental impacts.
She told Lord Carloway, who is sitting with colleagues Lord Menzies and Lord Pentland, that the consultation which was carried out was inadequate and did not meet best practice.
Ms Crawford said the government did not properly publicise the consultation scheme.
She said the government took out two adverts, one in a national newspaper and another with a publication covering the Aberdeen area.
She added: "There has been little statutory compliance other than the Press notice.
"Greenpeace had been prejudiced by the failures - the prejudice which I identify is the failure to properly publicise, because the appellants were unable to submit representations which the Secretary of State would have been obliged to take into account."
Ms Crawford said this resulted in Mr Kwarteng failing to have data which could have affected his final decision on the matter.
Revoke permit
She added: "The broad overview at the heart of this appeal is the complaint that there has been a myriad of failures in the public consultation exercise requirements. That has resulted in Greenpeace, the appellant, being deprived of the opportunity, as it is entitled to, to take part in the decision making process.
"As a result of the Secretary of State has been deprived of information which could have been relevant and material to the decision."
Ms Crawford has been instructed to act by the pressure group to go to Scotland's highest civil court with the aim of overturning a decision made by Mr Kwarteng giving permission for Vorlich.
Ms Crawford also told the court that Mr Kwarteng failed properly to follow the law in making his decision about Vorlich.
The organisation also wants the court to revoke a permit given to oil company BP to drill for 30 million barrels of oil.
The organisation believes that if it were to win its case at the Court of Session, it would have ramifications for how the UK government makes future oil permit decisions, such as the Cambo field off Shetland.
The action has been taken against Mr Kwarteng, and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has instructed Roddy Dunlop QC to contest the action.
The Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), also contesting the action, has instructed advocate Ross McClelland to act on its behalf.
The hearing continues.