Cyclist aged 35 who died in Aberdeenshire named by police
- Published
A 35-year-old cyclist who died on an Aberdeenshire road has been named.
Liam Finlayson, from Inverurie, had been cycling on the B9126 Kirkton of Skene to Lyne of Skene road at about 14:40 on Sunday.
Members of the public stopped to help and paramedics were called out but he died at the scene.
Police Scotland earlier appealed to identify the driver a 4x4 vehicle, who has now come forward and has been spoken to. Inquiries are ongoing.
