Work paused after Aberdeen Harbour expansion accident
- Published
Work on the expansion of Aberdeen Harbour has been paused to allow an investigation after a 63-year-old worker was injured.
Police Scotland said he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment on Tuesday afternoon.
His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Aberdeen Harbour Board said an investigation with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) was under way and that work had been paused.
The £350m expansion of Aberdeen Harbour is scheduled to be completed late next year.
The work to make a new deeper and larger harbour is the largest marine infrastructure project in the UK.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.