Man who sexually abused children jailed for 11 years
A man who sexually abused children has been jailed for 11 years.
Colin Ritchie, 56, preyed on four children during an 18-year campaign of abuse, mainly in the Elgin and Fochabers areas of Moray.
He was previously found guilty of 11 charges including lewd and libidinous behaviour, indecent assault, and failing to appear for a court hearing.
Judge Graham Buchanan, sentencing Ritchie at the High Court in Glasgow, described his behaviour as "depraved".
He said: "You were convicted of serious sexual offences against children.
"In the course of the crimes against one boy, it is apparent that you groomed and corrupted him over a substantial period. This was to the point that he believed the depraved conduct was perfectly normal.
"It is inevitable that what you did to him and the other victims resulted in long lasting consequences and psychologically damaging for them."
Maintains innocence
The abuse occurred between 1988 and 2006.
Ritchie targeted two boys and two girls during that time. One victim was as young as seven.
Appearing via video link from prison, he repeatedly shook his head as he was sentenced.
Bill Adam, defending, said Ritchie continued to maintain his innocence.
Ritchie was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.