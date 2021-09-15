Former soldier aged 75 jailed for child rapes in Aberdeen
A former soldier who sexually abused and raped two young girls in Aberdeen has been jailed for eight years.
Venceslau Dos Santos, 75, started abusing of one girl beginning when she was seven, with the other being molested and raped when she was 12.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard the abuse had a traumatic impact.
Lady Haldane said: "They make clear the profound and long lasting psychological effect of these offences upon each of them".
The court heard Dos Santos previously served as a soldier and after coming to Scotland in 2003 had worked in a supermarket.
He earlier denied three charges of indecent behaviour and two of rape but was convicted of the sex crimes.
He began abusing his first victim in September 2003 and went on to repeatedly rape her.
He targeted the second child from April 2004 and abused her during the next year.
He continues to deny the offences.
'Significant fall from grace'
Defence counsel David Moggach said Dos Santos was still working full time at the age of 75 before his conviction.
He said: "It must be acknowledged on his behalf that given the nature of the offences he has been convicted of it is inevitable it will result in a custodial sentence.
"It is clear that given the length of the sentence it appears he will be deported from this country."
He said Dos Santos was held in high regard by many and added: "This is a significant fall from grace."
Lady Haldane noted: "You have no previous convictions of any kind and have therefore never previously served a sentence of imprisonment."
The judge added that in sentencing him she also took into account his age and previous health issues.
However Lady Haldane said: "All of these factors cannot distract from the seriousness of the offences for which you have been convicted".
Dos Santos was told he would be on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.