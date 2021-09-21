Pedestrian injured during Aberdeen police pursuit dies
- Published
A pedestrian struck by a car which police say was being pursued in Aberdeen has died.
The 48-year-old man was seriously injured on Great Northern Road on Monday 16 August.
Police Scotland said he had since died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The force said a man, 28, had been arrested and was due at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.