Man charged with causing death of pedestrian in Aberdeen
- Published
A man has been charged with causing the death of a pedestrian in Aberdeen by dangerous driving.
A 48-year-old man seriously injured on Great Northern Road on Monday 16 August later died in hospital.
Shaun Rimmer, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
He faced charges including causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and driving while disqualified. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Police Scotland earlier said the vehicle which struck the pedestrian was being pursued.
The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.