Shetland: Hollywood-style star honours TV drama actor
- Published
A Hollywood-style star honouring the lead actor in BBC One television crime drama Shetland has been unveiled.
Douglas Henshall plays Jimmy Perez in the popular series.
The star has been unveiled by the actor himself outside the much-photographed fictional home of the detective in Lerwick. He said it was a "genuinely touching" honour.
Based on the novels of Ann Cleeves, Shetland debuted back in 2013 and is still running.
The plaque was created as a gesture of gratitude from Shetland for the success of the series and the boost it has given tourism in the isles, much of which has come from cruise ships.
It came about following talks between VisitScotland, Shetland Islands Council and local business leaders.
The actor said: "I don't think anyone could have guessed when we first came here that Shetland would become such a loved show and that it would tempt people from all over the globe to come and see for themselves the beauty of this place.
"It's been our privilege to come and work here for the last 10 years and for our work to be commemorated in this way by VisitScotland and Shetland Islands Council is both wonderfully surprising and genuinely touching."
Steve Mathieson, VisitScotland development manager, said: "The success of the Shetland series has been phenomenal."
The sixth series is soon to be broadcast and filming for the seventh series is also under way.