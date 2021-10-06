Plans revealed for Dunnottar Castle visitor centre
Plans have been announced for a new visitor centre at Dunnottar Castle, near Stonehaven.
The clifftop centre, costing £3.5m, would offer views of the castle, which attracted more than 130,000 visitors in 2019.
The castle's owners Dunecht Estates have also submitted plans for 10 houses nearby, which they said would be required to pay for the visitor centre.
The public are being asked for their views on the proposal.
Dunecht Estates said the visitor centre, which would include a cafe, shop and additional parking, would meet the growing expectations of tourists.
The application notice lodged with Aberdeenshire Council also includes a proposal to build 10 houses at nearby Mains of Dunnottar Farm, which the estate says would be necessary to pay for the visitor centre.
The first of two public consultations is being held online before a formal planning application is submitted.
The castle was purchased by the Pearson family, who own Dunecht Estates, in 1919.
George Pearson said: "To meet growing expectations and importantly enhance visitor experience, there has been a need for some time to build a dedicated facility.
"Whilst this new experience would address current issues, it would also provide a platform to increase visitor numbers, which importantly also provides additional footfall for other local businesses and Stonehaven."