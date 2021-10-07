Crushed crewman's injuries 'were not survivable', inquiry hears
By Ken Banks
BBC Scotland North East reporter
- Published
A crew member crushed on an offshore vessel suffered injuries which were probably not survivable, a fatal accident inquiry has heard.
Pjero Kurida, 29, died in hospital after being injured while the ER Athina was off Aberdeen on 10 June 2012.
Coastguards were not alerted and he was instead taken ashore by a fishing boat.
The inquiry heard getting to hospital faster may have improved his chances, but his injuries were so serious it was likely all efforts were futile.
Mr Kurida had been in a fast rescue craft (FRC) for painting repairs to the supply vessel, after it was earlier damaged in Aberdeen harbour.
No formal risk assessment had been carried out before the painting operation at sea.
The inquiry heard Mr Kurida screamed as he was crushed between the FRC and the hull.
Mr Kurida, the vessel's Croatian bosun, suspected he might have broken ribs. The shipping agents in Aberdeen were contacted to arrange transport ashore for hospital treatment.
About 55 minutes after the accident, Mr Kurida - who asked for belongings in case he was in hospital for some time - was transferred on to a fishing boat, Skua, to be taken ashore.
The second day of the inquiry heard he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and was still alert but pale.
'Accumulation of injuries'
However, his condition quickly deteriorated and he became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest.
Despite the efforts of hospital staff,he was pronounced dead less than an hour after arrival.
David Glancy, for the Crown, said medical opinion had been that quicker arrival might have helped.
He said he had spoken to forensic pathologist Dr James Grieve.
Mr Glancy said that while Dr Grieve was prepared to accept earlier arrival at hospital would have been to Mr Kurida's advantage, his conclusion was the "accumulation of injuries" sustained at the time of the accident were "not survivable".
The inquiry, before Sheriff Ian Wallace, heard Mr Kurida was described as an "experienced and competent" mariner.
The evidence has now concluded, and submissions will be lodged ahead of another hearing next month.