Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry: Boy drugged and abused by teacher
A former pupil at a private school has told an inquiry how he was drugged and sexually abused by a teacher.
John Findlay waived his anonymity to tell the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry about the incident at Aberlour House in in Moray in 1990.
The 43-year-old said he deeply regretted no police action was taken against the man who abused him.
The latest phase of the inquiry is focusing on alleged abuse carried out in Scottish boarding schools.
Aberlour House is considered to be a prep school for Gordonstoun School.
Mr Findlay told the inquiry he was 12 years old in 1990 as a boarder at Aberlour House when, after a rugby match, he needed painkillers.
An English teacher gave him what he thought was medicine and soon after the man came into his dormitory and sexually abused him.
Mr Findlay said he couldn't move or speak during the attack but was conscious of what was happening.
When he confronted the teacher later, he was told he must have imagined what happened because of the pain relief he had been given.
The matter was taken up with a senior official at the school and Mr Findlay's parents agreed not to pursue police action after being assured the man would never teach again.
However, Mr Findlay said he discovered the man went on to teach in England where he ended up leaving in similar circumstances. After that, he went to teach at a school in Kenya.
The man, who cannot be named under inquiry restrictions, has now died.
Mr Findlay, who suffers from severe anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), said his parents regretted not pursuing police action.
The 43-year-old called on Gordonstoun to set up a trust to support victims of abuse with treatment of mental health illnesses.
Aberlour House and Gordonstoun had links but were separate legal entities until they merged in 1999.
The principal of Gordonstoun, Lisa Kerr, gave evidence to the inquiry in March and apologised on behalf of the school to those who had suffered abuse, saying: "I'd like to offer a very sincere apology to anyone who has suffered abuse either at Gordonstoun or Aberlour House."
The inquiry, before Judge Lady Smith, continues.