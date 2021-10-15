Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry: Gordonstoun abuse evidence 'deeply painful'
The principal of Gordonstoun has told an inquiry that hearing victims' stories of past abuse at the boarding school has been "deeply painful".
Lisa Kerr apologised unreservedly to those who had been failed during their time at the prestigious Moray school.
Ms Kerr also said it had been "difficult but crucial" to face up to Gordonstoun's past.
The current principal was giving evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry for the second time.
In March she revealed the school had uncovered 11 alleged incidents of abuse as well as 82 claims of bullying between pupils.
Andrew Brown QC, counsel to the inquiry, noted Ms Kerr had been present in the public gallery during the last week of evidence sessions, where former Gordonstoun pupils had described the abuse and the impact it had on them.
The principal said: "It has been deeply painful, not just over the last six days, but the last six months of engagement with the inquiry.
"From the first report of non-recent abuse to the school, it has been devastating for people who spend their time working to keep people safe and happy to face up to the behaviour and abuse of the past which is so alien to that culture."
She acknowledged that Gordonstoun had not always got its response to reports of abuse right and said: "It has been difficult but crucial to face up to that history"
Ms Kerr added: "Every school should do what we are doing. Really feeling what pupils at Gordonstoun experienced in the past strengthens our resolve to make sure it doesn't happen again."
The inquiry has heard from several former pupils who described cases of sexual abuse which took place in the 1980s and earlier decades.
Ms Kerr, who became principal in 2017, discussed the latest steps that the school had been taking to ensure pupil safety.
As well as staff training in child protection, she said the school had appointed "wellbeing watchers" among pupils and was promoting a "telling culture".
She said the school had engaged with Strathclyde University's Celcis organisation to help shape its approach to those who had reported past abuse.
Mr Brown QC asked her about a request from a victim, John Findlay, for Gordonstoun to set up a trust fund to help those affected by abuse at the school access treatment.
Mr Findlay, who gave evidence earlier this week, has said the school has a "moral obligation" to provide help.
Ms Kerr said she would meet with Mr Findlay next month to discuss the issue, adding: "There are a range of complexities that mean that idea might not be as simple as it might appear.
"Since hearing John's testimony, we have reopened dialogue with our insurers as to what might be possible."
'Devastating'
In her closing remarks to the inquiry, Ms Kerr said: "It's been devastating to see the impact of the abuse at Gordonstoun has had on them.
"I'm deeply sorry and apologise unreservedly for the fact they were failed by Gordonstoun and those charged with their care.
"I feel a great sense of regret and sadness that I am principal of a school where those things happened.
"But I also feel a great sense of pride in having a team that works so hard for children."
Gordonstoun was attended by the Duke of Edinburgh and his three sons. Prince Charles has previously spoken about how he hated his time there and is reported to have described it as "Colditz in kilts."
The inquiry, before Judge Lady Smith, continues next week when it will examine the Queen Victoria boarding school in Dunblane.