Offshore workers balloted by Unite over industrial action
- Published
Almost 300 offshore workers are being balloted over industrial action, a union has said.
Unite said workers employed by Ponticelli UK and Semco Maritime were being balloted in a dispute over changes to terms, conditions and pay.
Ponticelli and Semco operate a consortium called PBS which provides services for French giant TotalEnergies.
This involves platforms including Culzean, and the Shetland Gas Plant.
The ballot opened on Monday and closes on 15 November.
'Best possible outcome'
Unite said that if there was support for industrial action then it was expected to take place from the beginning of December.
More than 600 employees transferred to PBS in May 2020 as the TotalEnergies contract got under way.
PBS director Andreas Christophersen said: "We continue to work closely with our employee representatives and unions to achieve the best possible outcome.
"Ultimately our goal is to deliver jobs for longer in an increasingly volatile marketplace, and we have to work together to achieve this."
The union said other platforms involved include Dunbar, Elgin-Franklin, and the Gryphon FPSO (floating production, storage and offloading vessel).
TotalEnergies has been approached for comment.