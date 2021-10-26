Covid in Scotland: NHS Grampian military request not yet received by MoD
A request for military support by NHS Grampian has yet to be received by the Ministry of Defence more than a week later, BBC Scotland has learned.
On 18 October it became the latest health board to ask for help to relieve pressure ahead of the winter.
The Scottish government said last week that it was under urgent consideration. However, the MoD said it had not yet received any request.
It follows appeals from NHS Lanarkshire and the Borders over staff shortages.
It is understood NHS Grampian's call for assistance relates to supporting the Covid vaccine programme in the north east of Scotland.
NHS Grampian has also interviewed student nurses with a view to offering places on its nursing bank, in a bid to alleviate staffing pressures.
The Scottish government has been approached for comment.