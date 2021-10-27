Offshore equipment incident 'posed risk of death or serious injury'
A piece of equipment falling onto the deck of a North Sea platform posed a risk of death, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has said.
The 90kg (198lbs) piece of ducting fell 3.5m (11.5ft) on the Forties Echo installation in August.
No-one was hurt, but the HSE said the dropped section had the "potential to cause death or serious injury".
Apache North Sea said it was conducting an investigation and would review the results.
The equipment struck the hood of a phone booth resulting in "serious damage" on 7 August.
Apache North Sea said in a statement that safety was its "top priority".
