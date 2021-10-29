Decision to stop two Orkney salmon farm developments upheld
A judge has upheld a decision to stop two salmon farm developments because the sites could ruin seaweed vital to combat climate change.
Lady Carmichael refused to overturn a ruling made by Scottish ministers not to grant permission for Orkney Marine's proposals for the island.
The firm wanted to open two salmon farms at Yinstay East and Yinstay West.
But both the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) and Scottish minsters said no to the plans.
Both bodies believed the initiative would cause maerl beds to be disturbed and potentially ruined.
Maerl is the name given to purple-pink hard seaweed which forms carpets on sea beds.
Environmental watchdog NatureScot describe maerl beds as being a "priority marine feature" in Scotland's seas.
Experts say the beds play a role in storing carbon and they are on a list of threatened and declining species and habitats.
Lawyers for Orkney Marine believed that Sepa and the Scottish ministers failed to interpret the law correctly and raised a judicial review at the Court of Session.
However, in a written judgment on Friday, Lady Carmichael upheld the previous decisions.
She said Sepa and ministers were correct to conclude that refusing the plans could help fight climate change.
Acted correctly
She wrote: "They were aware that the quantity of carbon sequestered by live maerl in any given year was small, because maerl grows slowly.
"They were entitled to conclude that even a small consequence, so far as climate change was concerned, was relevant.
"They were not bound to conclude that the consequence was so small as to be irrelevant. They had to act in the way best calculated to mitigate, and to adapt to, climate change.
"Having concluded that live maerl sequestered small amounts of carbon, but locked carbon away for a long time, they were entitled to conclude that refusing the appeals was the action best calculated to mitigate and adapt to climate change."
The judgment said lawyers for Orkney Marine claimed that available evidence showed that some the maerl was "unhealthy". Lady Carmichael was also told there were areas where the maerl was already dead.
Orkney Marine's legal team argued that the approach taken by the Scottish ministers was irrational and they should have allowed the matter to proceed.
The Scottish ministers opposed the matter and their lawyers told the court that the government acted correctly.
Lady Carmichael agreed with the government's submissions.
She wrote: "I sustain the Scottish ministers' plea-in-law and refuse the petition."