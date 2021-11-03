Woman, 81, dies after country road crash with van near Banff
An 81-year-old woman has died in hospital after her car was involved in a crash with a van in Aberdeenshire.
Moira McLeod was in a red Dacia Sandero when the collision happened on the A97 at the crossroad junction at Mill of Brydock, Alvah near Banff at about 09:00 on Friday.
The van involved was a white Peugeot Boxer.
She was taken by ambulance to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died at 13:00 on Tuesday.
Police are now appealing for information and have urged witnesses to contact them via the non-emergency line.
Sgt Chris Smith said: "Our thoughts remain with Moira's family and friends at this difficult of time.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are keen to speak to anyone who was driving at, or near, the location who has not already been spoken to by an officer."