Ownership ban for man who trained dog for animal fighting
- Published
A man who admitted training a dog for animal fighting has been given a 10-year ownership ban.
Liam Taylor, 32, of Macduff, was caught after a Scottish SPCA investigation in 2019 prompted by intelligence.
Concerns had been raised about the welfare of a black and white bull lurcher, Brock, who was found to have various injuries.
Taylor admitted the offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 at Banff Sheriff Court.
An undercover inspector from the Scottish SPCA's special investigations unit said: "Brock had very obvious, painful looking facial injuries.
"These injuries are consistent with animal fighting. As well as the facial wounds, Brock also had an injury to his front paw and he was finding it hard to put weight on it. We removed Brock from the property and took him for immediate veterinary attention."
The inspector added: "Badger baiting and animal fighting is a horrific crime. The lack of care or regard Taylor showed for wild animals and for Brock is just disgusting."
Taylor was also given a one-year supervision order and ordered to perform 240 hours of unpaid work.
Fiona Caldwell, head of the Crown Office wildlife and environmental crime unit, said: "Dog fighting is a cruel illegal activity which causes terrible and unnecessary suffering to animals."