Coastguards 'should be alerted when evacuation considered at sea'
Coastguards should be alerted as soon as possible if an injury at sea is deemed serious enough for evacuation, a fatal accident inquiry has heard.
Pjero Kurida, 29, died in hospital after being crushed while the ER Athina was off Aberdeen in 2012.
Coastguards were not alerted and he was instead taken ashore by a fishing boat.
In closing submissions, David Glancy for the Crown said calling in Coastguards should give "comfort" to ship masters in terms of expertise.
The inquiry previously heard getting to hospital faster may have improved Mr Kurida's chances of survival, but his injuries were so serious it was likely all efforts were futile.
He had been in a fast rescue craft (FRC) for painting repairs to the supply vessel, after it was earlier damaged in Aberdeen harbour.
No formal risk assessment had been carried out before the painting operation at sea.
The inquiry heard Mr Kurida, the vessel's Croatian bosun, screamed as he was crushed between the FRC and the hull.
It was suspected he might have broken ribs. The shipping agents in Aberdeen were contacted to arrange transport ashore for hospital treatment.
'Discreet injury was fatal'
About 55 minutes after the accident, Mr Kurida was transferred on to a fishing boat, Skua, to be taken ashore.
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and was still alert but pale. However, his condition quickly deteriorated and he became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest.
Despite the efforts of hospital staff,he was pronounced dead less than an hour after arrival.
Mr Glancy told the third day of the inquiry on Wednesday the case in question had involved what was a "discreet" injury that turned out to be fatal.
He submitted that if an injury is serious enough for evacuation to be considered then Coastguards should be informed at the earliest possible stage.
Sheriff Ian Wallace said he would issue his determination as soon as possible.