Bus firm in Aberdeen city centre pedestrianisation warning
- Published
People could "abandon" Aberdeen's Union Street due to pedestrianisation proposals alongside Spaces for People measures, a bus company has claimed.
The creation of a new city market is also on the cards as part of a £150m regeneration scheme.
However, First Aberdeen is calling for bus access to return to the full length of Union Street.
The Scottish government's Spaces for People programme offers funding to make areas safer for walking and cycling.
The plans are due to be discussed by Aberdeen councillors on Friday.
First Aberdeen said an online survey had attracted more than 1,000 responses.
The company said more than 82% agreed that they would like to see a return to bus services along the length of Union Street.
It said 62% indicated they were not prepared to have an increased bus journey time in order to have a pedestrianised section of road space.
And 57% agreed they would be likely to avoid Union Street and travel elsewhere for their needs if closure was made permanent.
David Phillips, operations director for First Aberdeen, said the findings had "shone a compelling light" on Union Street measures.
"Based on this research, over 80% of our passengers want to see buses return to Union Street", he said.
"The most alarming finding of all though, is that nearly 60% of those asked are considering changing their travel movements to avoid Union Street altogether and shop of access services elsewhere entirely.
"Overall, these findings are nothing short of a hammer blow, not only to bus operators, but to businesses and retailers in the city centre who are working tirelessly to attract footfall back to the city centre."
'Rejuvenation plans'
The city council declined to comment ahead of Friday afternoon's meeting.
A report for the city growth and resources committee said there was engagement with bus and taxi operators, and with passenger representatives, as part of a wider consultation exercise on the city centre masterplan carried out over the summer.
It comes after the UK government announced in the Autumn Budget that plans to rejuvenate Aberdeen city centre would get £20m.
A planning application to create the major new Aberdeen Market was submitted last month.
The local authority earlier took over the site of Aberdeen Market and the former BHS store.
The former BHS building has been vacant for about seven years. Behind it is the 1970s indoor market.