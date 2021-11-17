Climate change: Aberdeen Harbour and BP in bid to reduce emissions
- Published
Aberdeen Harbour and BP are to work together in a bid to identify how best to decarbonise port operations.
The harbour board and the energy giant are aiming to develop ways that could reduce emissions from vessels using the port.
Potential projects include exploring using hydrogen as a clean marine fuel.
Last month, the city council confirmed BP as its preferred bidder for a commercial partnership to help Aberdeen become a leading hydrogen hub.
Under the new memorandum of understanding, the harbour and BP will also explore the potential for a pilot project to supply shore power.
This would allow vessels to turn off their main engines while in port to reduce emissions and noise.
It comes as a £350m harbour expansion project continues.
The work to make a new deeper and larger harbour is the largest marine infrastructure project in the UK.
It will be able to provide space for cruise ships and renewable energy projects.
Aberdeen Harbour Board chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said the collaboration with BP came at a "significant time".
He said: "Reducing emissions from vessels berthed in the port and providing low carbon power supplies will be critical to achieving a green maritime industry and requires innovative thinking and practices."
BP North Sea senior vice president Emeka Emembolu said: "For nearly 30 years, Aberdeen Harbour has provided BP with world-class facilities in support of our North Sea oil and gas operations.
"We are delighted to be strengthening that relationship in a way that we believe will help further the net zero ambitions of both organisations."