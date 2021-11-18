Sir Alex Ferguson helps unveil Denis Law statue in Aberdeen
Sir Alex Ferguson has helped unveil a statue honouring fellow football legend Denis Law in Aberdeen.
Law, now 81, was born and raised in the Granite City but played most of his career for Manchester United.
He said he was "humbled" by the honour in his "beloved Aberdeen".
Former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex joined Law at the unveiling of the 4.5-tonne statue, just off Broad Street in the city centre.
Entitled Legend, sculptor Alan Herriot's bronze statue, with a granite base, shows the footballing great with his arm raised.
Known affectionately as The Lawman, he scored 30 goals for Scotland.
In August, it was revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia.
The former European footballer of the year went to Powis Academy, before moving away to play for Huddersfield when he was 16.
He went on to play for clubs including Manchester United, Torino and Manchester City.
He was one third of what became known as Manchester United's Holy Trinity, when he played alongside George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton during his 11-year stint with the Red Devils.
He received the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017, and features in a new hall of heroes in Provost Skene's House, which reopened recently.
Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: "The people of Aberdeen hold Denis Law very close to their hearts and this statue represents appreciation of a local lad done good."