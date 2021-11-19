Orkney child rape victims must travel to mainland for examination
Young survivors of sexual assault or rape in Orkney still have to travel to Aberdeen for forensic examinations, it has been confirmed
It was claimed in 2017 that some island rape victims would not report the crime as they had to travel to the mainland without washing to be examined.
NHS Orkney said adult victims were now seen locally.
There is no provision for children and youths due to a shortage of specialist staff and an appropriate venue.
NHS Orkney said there was a national shortage of specialist paediatricians and forensic examiners.
The issue came up at Orkney Islands Council's police and fire sub committee this week.
Ch Insp Alistair Garrow said that for young people it was still the case that victims had to go to Aberdeen.
He said it was an issue that is "being pushed along" at a national level.
The health board said: "The dedicated team at NHS Orkney have worked tirelessly to establish the Adult Forensic Medical Service (Victims of Sexual Offences) in line with the Scottish government legislation which now allows those who are victims of sexual assault to be seen on island rather than have to travel off-island. This service is available 365 days a year.
"Currently, children and young people attend NHS Grampian child protection service as there is not a provision in Orkney for this due to a national lack of specialist paediatricians, specialist forensic examiners and an appropriate venue".
'Childrens' rights issue'
NHS Orkney said solutions were being sought.
Zelda Bradley, from the Orkney Rape and Sexual Assault Service (Orsas), described the situation as a "childrens' rights issue".
She said: "This is not a new concern and one Orsas has raised continuously over the last five years.
"If adults travelling on public transport, away from home for long periods is considered traumatising and breaches their confidentiality then the same is true for children."
However, she paid tribute to the efforts made in establishing a forensic service for adults.
She said that progress was "worthy of national recognition".
A dedicated service to support people who been victims of rape or sexual abuse. was launched in Orkney for the first time in 2016.