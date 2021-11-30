Man dies after his car hits tree in Aberdeenshire
- Published
A man has died after his car left a road and hit a tree in Aberdeenshire.
The crash happened on the B993 Torphins to Kincardine O'Neil road, near to Ardmore Wood, at about 21:05 on Monday.
Police Scotland said the man had still to be formally identified and have appealed for information about the crash, which involved a black Audi A3.
Sgt Christopher Smith said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.