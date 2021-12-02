Storm Arwen: Military personnel to help recovery in Aberdeenshire
- Published
Military personnel are being drafted in to help the recovery effort in Aberdeenshire in the wake of Storm Arwen.
About 120 personnel are expected to arrive on Thursday to support the ongoing operation.
They will focus on welfare checks in communities still badly affected.
There are still several thousand SSEN customers in the north east of Scotland who have now spent six nights without power.
The power company has described the storm damage as a "once in a generation event".
Aberdeenshire Council said in a statement: "Following a formal approach to the UK government for assistance, around 120 military personnel will be arriving in Aberdeenshire this morning to support our ongoing resilience efforts in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.
"The troops will focus on welfare checks on the ground within those communities still impacted by loss of power and will supplement what our own teams have been doing since the weekend."
The statement added: "We continue to appreciate all the wonderful examples of community assistance which continue to be evident across the region - whether it be supplies of hot food and drinks, checking on elderly residents and neighbours or helping to deliver supplies.
"Thank you for your all your endeavours and rest assured we continue to work tirelessly to provide the support our communities require at this challenging time."
In the south of Scotland most customers have been reconnected but there are still pockets of problems - notably in Berwickshire.
Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) apologised to anyone who was left without power for a sixth night.
Scottish Borders Council's leader Mark Rowley said there had been a lack of communication from the power firm.
A SPEN statement said the company understood the "stress and inconvenience" which had been caused by the power cuts following Storm Arwen.
On Wednesday afternoon, Deputy First Minister John Swinney confirmed the Bellwin Scheme had been activated.
This gives local councils financial support from the Scottish government to deal with emergency incidents.
Have you been experiencing a power cut since Storm Arwen? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.