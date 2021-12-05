Final homes to be reconnected after Storm Arwen
- Published
The final few homes in Scotland left without power after Storm Arwen are being reconnected to the power grid.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that as of 22:00 on Saturday about 30 homes were still without power.
The firm said poor weather on Saturday prevented them reconnecting the homes but work would continue overnight.
SSEN had previously said it would have its electricity network fully restored by Friday.
Thousands of homes were without power for several days following the storm on 26 November, during which fallen trees damaged power lines.
For some the power cut lasted more than a week. Parts of Aberdeenshire, Perthshire, Angus and Moray were among the areas worst hit.
Mark Rough, SSEN's director of operations, said: "The weather conditions have been really challenging for our teams.
"Our localised network has sustained significant damage and through a combination of repairs and mobile generation we will continue to work until all power is restored.
"We have over 700 field staff working with support from other network operators and contractors from across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and everyone is making a real effort to reconnect the final homes as quickly and safely as possible."
Meanwhile all homes across southern and central Scotland affected by the power outages have now been reconnected, say SP Energy Networks.
Thousands of homes remain cut off in the north-east of England and Cumbria, where energy firm Northern Powergrid has apologised for poor communication with affected households.