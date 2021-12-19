Man dies after motorbike crash near Glenburnie, Dufftown
- Published
A 23-year-old man has died after his motorbike crashed in Moray.
No other vehicle was involved in the accident which happened on the A941 Dufftown to Craigellachie road, near Glenburnie, at about 00:50.
The man, who was riding a black and red Honda CBR125, died at the scene.
Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the motorbike beforehand to contact them. They also asked anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.