Growth deal worth £100m for Moray signed off
A growth deal to invest £100m in the Moray economy has been officially signed off.
It is hoped more than 3,500 jobs could be created over the next 10 years, with hundreds of businesses being assisted.
Projects for investment include low-carbon public transport, a new cultural quarter for Elgin, and an aerospace innovation centre.
The £100m investment includes up to £32.5m each from the Scottish and UK governments.
There are also plans for more than 300 affordable new homes to be constructed.
Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter said the signing of the Moray Growth Deal marked "the culmination of a huge amount of work" after being years in the making.
He predicted it would benefit every community in the area.
Scotland's Finance Secretary Kate Forbes described the investment as vital for Moray's long-term future.
"I am delighted to sign the Moray Growth Deal, confirming investment in a range of projects that will boost the region's economy", she said.
"The deal is about investing in local people, local projects and local priorities to create opportunities for all, and I am delighted we have reached this milestone."